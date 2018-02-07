Acy (finger) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acy continues to nurse a sprained finger on his right hand, which kept him out of Tuesday's loss to the Rockets. The Baylor product is still bothered by the injury as of Wednesday morning, but the team will wait until later in the day to update his status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories