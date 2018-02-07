Nets' Quincy Acy: Questionable to play Wednesday
Acy (finger) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Acy continues to nurse a sprained finger on his right hand, which kept him out of Tuesday's loss to the Rockets. The Baylor product is still bothered by the injury as of Wednesday morning, but the team will wait until later in the day to update his status.
