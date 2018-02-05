Play

Acy is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to a sprained right middle finger, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acy likely suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Bucks, but he still managed to log 21 minutes in the contest. It's unclear exactly how severe the injury is, but the team will likely provide another update on his status following shootaround Tuesday morning.

