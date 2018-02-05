Nets' Quincy Acy: Questionable with finger injury
Acy is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to a sprained right middle finger, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Acy likely suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Bucks, but he still managed to log 21 minutes in the contest. It's unclear exactly how severe the injury is, but the team will likely provide another update on his status following shootaround Tuesday morning.
More News
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Held scoreless in Friday's start•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Enters starting lineup Saturday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Shifting back to bench role Monday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Starting at center Saturday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Scores 18 off bench in loss•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Plays 21 minutes in return•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...