Nets' Quincy Acy: Ruled out for Friday
Acy (groin) won't play Friday against the Lakers.
Acy missed the Nets' previous two games with the same groin injury and there has been no timetable on his return. Expect Trevor Booker to see a slightly increased role during Acy's absence.
