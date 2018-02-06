Nets' Quincy Acy: Ruled out Tuesday
Acy (finger) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Acy was initially listed as questionable, and the Nets have now ruled him out, leaving the team shorthanded up front with Ronade Hollis-Jefferson (groin) also sidelined. It's unclear who will start in Acy's place, but the Nets may have to get creative with their lineups Tuesday on the first night of a back-to-back.
