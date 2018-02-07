Acy (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acy is set to miss a second consecutive game, as he continues to deal with a sprained finger on his right hand. With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) also sidelined, the Nets are going to be a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt. In Monday's contest, they turned to a smaller lineup that featured DeMarre Carroll (30 minutes) at power forward and Joe Harris (28 minutes) at small forward, though it's unclear if that's the lineup that will be used once again. Jahlil Okafor was one of the main beneficiaries as well, as he logged 25 minutes off the bench and should see an increased workload once again.