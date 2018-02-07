Nets' Quincy Acy: Ruled out Wednesday
Acy (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Acy is set to miss a second consecutive game, as he continues to deal with a sprained finger on his right hand. With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) also sidelined, the Nets are going to be a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt. In Monday's contest, they turned to a smaller lineup that featured DeMarre Carroll (30 minutes) at power forward and Joe Harris (28 minutes) at small forward, though it's unclear if that's the lineup that will be used once again. Jahlil Okafor was one of the main beneficiaries as well, as he logged 25 minutes off the bench and should see an increased workload once again.
More News
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Questionable to play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Questionable with finger injury•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Held scoreless in Friday's start•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Enters starting lineup Saturday•
-
Nets' Quincy Acy: Shifting back to bench role Monday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...