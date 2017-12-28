Acy supplied 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Acy's point total was certainly unexpected, as it served as a season high and was only his third double-digit scoring effort of the season overall. The six-year veteran was particularly proficient from long range, and he's now drained multiple threes in five December contests. Despite the uptick in production Wednesday, rebounds remain Acy's most consistent area of fantasy production.