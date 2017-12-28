Nets' Quincy Acy: Scores 18 off bench in loss
Acy supplied 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 128-113 loss to the Pelicans.
Acy's point total was certainly unexpected, as it served as a season high and was only his third double-digit scoring effort of the season overall. The six-year veteran was particularly proficient from long range, and he's now drained multiple threes in five December contests. Despite the uptick in production Wednesday, rebounds remain Acy's most consistent area of fantasy production.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...