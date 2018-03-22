Acy supplied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Hornets.

Acy filled up the stat sheet despite earning the least amount of playing time among the nine Nets who saw the floor. He has combined to play 45 minutes over the last two games, this after an eight-game in stretch in which he failed to log 20 minutes once. The 27-year-old forward will likely continue to lose out on some opportunities to the team's younger players over the final 10 regular season games, but Acy remains a hard-working glue guy capable of cobbling together a decent line in fairly limited minutes.