Nets' Quincy Acy: Scores nine points in Wednesday's loss
Acy supplied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Hornets.
Acy filled up the stat sheet despite earning the least amount of playing time among the nine Nets who saw the floor. He has combined to play 45 minutes over the last two games, this after an eight-game in stretch in which he failed to log 20 minutes once. The 27-year-old forward will likely continue to lose out on some opportunities to the team's younger players over the final 10 regular season games, but Acy remains a hard-working glue guy capable of cobbling together a decent line in fairly limited minutes.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...