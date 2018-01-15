Nets' Quincy Acy: Shifting back to bench role Monday
Acy will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Acy drew the start at center in place of the ailing Tyler Zeller (hip) on Saturday, posting eight points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 25 minutes. However, with Zeller healthy and rejoining the top unit Monday, Acy is set to return to a bench role. Acy's role has fluctuated quite a bit of late, so it's unclear just how much of a decrease in role he'll have in heading to the bench. Prior to Saturday's contest, Acy averaged 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across 25.0 minutes over the previous five games.
