Acy will draw the start at center for Saturday's contest against the Wizards in place of Tyler Zeller (hip), Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Acy has played a significant role for the Nets this season, averaging 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 threes across 19.1 minutes, and should see extended run Saturday. In the eight games where he's seen at least 24 minutes, Acy has posted 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.