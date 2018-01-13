Nets' Quincy Acy: Starting at center Saturday
Acy will draw the start at center for Saturday's contest against the Wizards in place of Tyler Zeller (hip), Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Acy has played a significant role for the Nets this season, averaging 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 threes across 19.1 minutes, and should see extended run Saturday. In the eight games where he's seen at least 24 minutes, Acy has posted 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...