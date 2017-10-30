Acy (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.

Acy did not play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a left groin strain, and seeing as though he's already been ruled out for Tuesday, it may potentially be a somewhat serious injury. Act will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until a more specific timetable is given.