Nets' Quincy Acy: Will miss second straight game
Acy (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Bryan Fonseca of NetsDaily.com reports.
Acy did not play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a left groin strain, and seeing as though he's already been ruled out for Tuesday, it may potentially be a somewhat serious injury. Act will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis until a more specific timetable is given.
