Nets' Quincy Acy: Will play Monday vs. Suns
Acy (groin) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Acy has missed the last three games while dealing with a strained groin, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, he's feeling good enough to give it a go Monday. The Nets are slated to be without Trevor Booker (back) against the Suns, so Acy will likely be relied upon for more minutes than usual in the frontcourt with limited bodies available.
