Olivari finished with 18 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Friday's 87-83 Summer League loss to the 76ers.

Olivari didn't have the best shooting performance from the field or beyond the arc during his team's Las Vegas Summer League finale, but he did hit all nine of his attempts from the free-throw line. The Xavier product is hoping to land another NBA contract after being waived by the Lakers on Jan. 15.