Gray, who re-signed Sept. 26 with the Nets on an Exhibit 10 deal, has appeared in one of Brooklyn's two preseason games and has totaled zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and no other statistics in three minutes.

A 2021 second-round pick, Gray initially signed with the Nets on Sept. 22, only to be waived the same day and re-signed four days later. He's unlikely to make the cut at the end of the preseason and will presumably be re-routed to the Nets' G League affiliate on Long Island.