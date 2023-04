Gray inked a two-way contract with the Nets on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Gray spent his 2022-23 season with Brooklyn's G League affiliate Long Island Nets, averaging 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He will join the team ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the 76ers and could see his first NBA action if the Nets decide to give some players the day off.