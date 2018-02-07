Play

Nets' Rashad Vaughn: Plays four minutes in Nets debut

Vaughn made his Nets debut Tuesday against the Rockets, playing four minutes and going scoreless with one assist.

Vaughn's availability came down to the wire, but Monday's trade between Milwaukee and Brooklyn ultimately became official before Tuesday's tip, so both Vaughn and Tyler Zeller were in action for their new teams. Vaughn had a limited role in Milwaukee, and he could struggle to find consistent minutes in Brooklyn, as well.

