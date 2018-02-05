Nets' Rashad Vaughn: Traded to Nets
Vaughn was traded to the Nets on Monday as part of a package for Tyler Zeller, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Nets will also receive a protected second-rounder from the Bucks, who will part ways with Vaughn, their first-round pick in 2015. The UNLV product never found his niche in Milwaukee and through Monday was averaging his fewest minutes per game (7.9) since entering the league. At this time, it's unclear if Vaughn is just a throw-in in the deal, or if the Nets plan to give him a cameo over the final two-and-a-half months of the season.
