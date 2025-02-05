Beekman amassed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Rockets.

Beekman played at least 20 minutes for the second time in his past four games. However, he has also been a DNP-CD in two of the past five games, as the Nets continue to shuffle their rotation on a nightly basis. While he could step into a consistent role at some point, Beekman is likely to remain on the fringe of the rotation, at least for the foreseeable future.