Beekman registered three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 115-94 loss to the Pistons.

Beekman played a career-high 27 minutes, although his numbers tell a different story. Despite the increased playing time, Beekman had no real impact, a worrying trend given he has failed to score double-digits all season. He does provide the Nets with a defensive presence, something that could at least keep him on the floor down the stretch of the season.