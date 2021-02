Perry registered 21 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds and an assist across 27 minutes in Sunday's loss against Greensboro.

Perry has scored at least 15 points in each of his three games this season and has also recorded two double-doubles in that stretch, so his role as Long Island's top fantasy asset is under no serious threat moving forward. He is averaging 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game to date.