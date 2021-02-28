Perry posted 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and a block across 30 minutes in Saturday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Perry was expected to be an important player for Long Island due to his NBA experience, and the big man hasn't disappointed -- he has been a steady presence on both ends of the court for Long Island and has been making an impact every time he steps on the court. Through 11 appearances this season, Perry is averaging 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 27.6 minutes per game for Long Island.