Perry was selected by the Nets with the 57th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Perry declared for the draft following his sophomore campaign at Mississippi State, where he averaged 17.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.1 minutes. That resulted in him being named SEC Player of the Year. With DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen ahead of him on the depth chart, it's unlikely Perry sees significant action as a rookie.