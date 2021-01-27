The G League's Long Island Nets announced Wednesday that Perry will be a member of its 12-man roster for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

Brooklyn will send both of its two-way players to the G League bubble, as point guard Chris Chiozza was also transferred to the affiliate. Perry's assignment to Long Island comes as the bigger surprise of the two, given that the rookie second-round pick had logged double-digit minutes off the bench in each of Brooklyn's last seven games. Look for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Jeff Green to pick up some extra run as the main reserve options in the frontcourt while Perry is in Orlando.