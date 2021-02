Perry posted 24 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against Delaware.

Perry was unable to carry Long Island to a win Friday, but he delivered another excellent individual performance. The big man has four double-doubles in six appearances while averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.