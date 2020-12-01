Perry is expected to reach an agreement with the Nets on a two-way contract, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

Brooklyn has already committed one of its two-way spots to second-year guard Jeremiah Martin, and Perry appears poised to claim the other spot over point guard Chris Chiozza, who will presumably have his qualifying offer rescinded to become an unrestricted free agent. A second-round pick out of Mississippi State, Perry isn't expected to be a regular fixture in head coach Steve Nash's rotation as a rookie.