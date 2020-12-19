Perry was announced as the Nets' second two-way player on Saturday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

The move came as expected as the Nets have consistently praised Perry's game throughout the preseason. After originally signing with Brooklyn in late November, the rookie appeared in both of the Nets' preseason games where he averaged 2.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. While he may not be a regular fixture in the Nets' rotation right away, Perry has certainly made a good impression on the team thus far.