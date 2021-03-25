Perry totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in a blowout loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

In his first game action since Jan. 31, Perry posted a career high in scoring and fell two boards shy of his second double-double. His opportunity was largely due to the fact that Brooklyn was without most of its starters and fell behind big early in the contest. Despite the solid output, the rookie isn't likely to make much of an impact once the Nets' regulars return to action.