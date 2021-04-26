Perry (coach's decision) didn't appear off the bench Sunday in the Nets' 128-119 win over the Suns.

Perry was active for the second straight game after missing a few contests while waiting to clear the NBA's health and safety protocols for COVID-19, but head coach Steve Nash chose not to include the rookie in the rotation. With Kevin Durant (thigh) returning to action Sunday and Alize Johnson and Nic Claxton likely to clear the health and safety protocol this week, Brooklyn will soon be back to full strength in the frontcourt. The addition of those players will only further hurt Perry's chances of seeing meaningful game action down the stretch.