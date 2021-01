Perry (groin) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

After missing a game due to a groin injury, Perry will suit up for Friday's contest, which will be without both Kyrie Irving (personal) and Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocols). He hasn't seen more than eight minutes in any game this season, so he can mostly be ignored in DFS unless his salary is dirt cheap and you're looking for a high-risk target.