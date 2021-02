Perry registered 20 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Monday's loss against Erie.

Perry has been dominating the G League level thus far and is averaging 19.0 points with 10.0 rebounds per game through his first four appearances while logging only 28.6 minutes per contest. He has two double-doubles and is also dishing out 4.0 assists per game, so he's been an all-around threat for Long Island early in the season.