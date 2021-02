Perry registered 25 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over Westchester.

Perry has been Long Island's top player by a wide margin, and he has scored at least 20 points in all but one of the team's games. He has also posted three double-doubles over his last four appearances.