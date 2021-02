Perry went for 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against Lakeland.

Perry posted his first double-double of the campaign, and while his scoring numbers weren't as good as the ones in the season opener, he did provide value in other areas of the game -- he paced the Nets in both rebounds and assists. He's expected to be a pivotal piece of Long Island's offensive scheme on a regular basis.