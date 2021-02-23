Perry had 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Ignite.

Perry wasn't as impactful as he'd been in past games when it comes to secondary stats such as rebounds, assists or blocks, but he made his presence felt on offense with a 21-point output -- he's now scored at least 20 points in six of his eight contests. This was also a strong bounce-back performance after he ended with just four points in his previous contest.