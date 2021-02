Perry delivered 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's win over Iowa.

Perry played the fewest minutes of any Long Island starter, but that didn't stop him to end up as the team's second-best scorer and as the leading rebounder. Perry had been a rotational player for the Nets lately and that alone should be a reason to believe he'd be an above-average player during the G League's four-week bubble.