Perry was transferred from the Long Island Nets to Brooklyn on Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Perry was quite productive during the abbreviated G League season, but he'll return to the parent club following the All-Star break. The 20-year-old started in 14 of his 15 appearances for Long Island this season and averaged 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 28.8 minutes per game.