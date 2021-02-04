Perry was transferred to the G League on Thursday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Perry has been a rotational player for the Nets lately, but he's on a two-way deal, so he has a limited number of days allowed in the NBA. The organization is opting to send him to the G League, where he'll presumably participate in the four-week G League bubble. After that, he could find himself in the rotation for the Nets again. However, if Brooklyn finds a buyout candidate for frontcourt depth, Perry may not see real minutes.