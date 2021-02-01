Nets head coach Steve Nash said Sunday that he expects Perry to remain with Brooklyn instead of joining the Long Island Nets when the G League season begins in Orlando on Feb. 10, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Long Island initially listed Perry and fellow two-way player Chris Chiozza as members of its roster at the G League bubble in Walt Disney World, but both appear poised to remain with a Brooklyn squad lacking in depth beyond its three stars (Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving). With Brooklyn moving Jarrett Allen to Cleveland in January as part of the four-team deal that sent Harden to the Nets, Perry has been a fixture in Nash's rotation of late as a backup to starting center DeAndre Jordan. The rookie second-round pick has appeared in each of the Nets' last 10 games, averaging 4.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in 12.6 minutes.