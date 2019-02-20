Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Absent from injury report
Kurucs (elbow) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Kurucs sat out Brooklyn's last game before the All-Star break due to a sprained left elbow, but the rookie appears to have emerged from the extended time off healthy again. Expect Kurucs to be back in the starting lineup Thursday.
