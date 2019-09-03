Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Arrested Tuesday
Kurucs was arrested on Tuesday in Brooklyn for allegedly choking his girlfriend, Trevor Boyer and Graham Rayman of the New York Daily News report.
Police sources noted that a verbal argument spiraled out of control, which led to physical violence. Kurucs is slated to return to court on Oct. 21, and it's possible a solution or verdict won't be known until then. If he misses any time on the court, Taurean Prince would be a beneficiary.
