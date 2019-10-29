Kurucs was assigned to Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, for Tuesday's practice, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Kurucs scored three points and snagged three boards over 12 minutes of action during Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, and he'll get some work Tuesday with the G League squad. He's averaging four points, three rebounds and 1.7 turnovers over three matchups this season off the bench.