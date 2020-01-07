Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Back in starting role
Kurucs is starting Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Kurucs has come off the bench in his team's last two contests, but he'll rejoin the starting five Tuesday night, replacing Garrett Temple. He finished with eight points, three boards and three times in his last start Thursday against Dallas.
