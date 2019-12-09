Play

The Nets assigned Kurucs to the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

After a promising rookie season, Kurucs has seemingly fallen out of favor in 2019-20, appearing in just 10 of Brooklyn's 23 games to date and averaging just 9.8 minutes. He'll head to the G League in order to pick up some much-needed playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories