Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Back to G League
The Nets assigned Kurucs to the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
After a promising rookie season, Kurucs has seemingly fallen out of favor in 2019-20, appearing in just 10 of Brooklyn's 23 games to date and averaging just 9.8 minutes. He'll head to the G League in order to pick up some much-needed playing time.
