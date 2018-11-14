Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Back with NBA club
Kurucs was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
The rookie will be available for Wednesday's matchup with Miami, but he's seen the court in only two of the Nets' last five games. In eight minutes of action Saturday against Golden State, Kurucs had seven points and two assists.
