Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Bumped up to questionable
Kurucs (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Milwaukee.
Kurucs was initially deemed doubtful, but he's apparently made some progress between Sunday afternoon and shootaround Monday morning. The rookie started Saturday's game against the Celtics but was forced to depart the contest in the first quarter with a bruised right knee.
