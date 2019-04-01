Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Cleared for action
Kurucs (knee) is available to play Monday against Milwaukee, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Kurucs is expected to start Monday night's matchup after being given the green light. He was initially tagged as doubtful due to a right knee bruise, but he appears to have returned to health sooner than Brooklyn anticipated. Kurucs' contributions have been limited at best over his previous five starts, averaging 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.
