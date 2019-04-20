Kurucs will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Kenny Atkinson will give Jared Dudley the nod instead. Kurucs has scored just 11 points in the series.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...