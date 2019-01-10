Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Complete line in win
Kurucs accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 29 minutes Wednesday against the Hawks.
Kurucs contributed in every category for the second time this season. Despite starting his past 14 games, he remains in too limited of a role offensively to generate consistent meaningful fantasy production.
