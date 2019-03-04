Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Confirmed starter
Kurucs will start at power forward Monday against the Mavs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Treveon Graham ruled out due to injury, Kurucs will get the nod in his place. The rookie started a number of games at small forward earlier this season, but this would represent his first start as the nominal power forward. Kurucs is coming off of an 11-point, seven-rebound outing Saturday against Miami.
More News
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores 11 in blowout loss•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Absent from injury report•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Sidelined with elbow issue•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: One point shy of double-double•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Scores with efficiency vs. Kings•
-
Nets' Rodions Kurucs: Shoots well in win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...