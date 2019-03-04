Kurucs will start at power forward Monday against the Mavs, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

With Treveon Graham ruled out due to injury, Kurucs will get the nod in his place. The rookie started a number of games at small forward earlier this season, but this would represent his first start as the nominal power forward. Kurucs is coming off of an 11-point, seven-rebound outing Saturday against Miami.