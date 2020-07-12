Kurucs is expected to step in as the Nets' starting power forward when the team resumes its season July 31 versus the Magic, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

The Nets have ruled out seven players for the season as the team trains in Orlando in anticipation of the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World complex, and the personnel losses loom especially large in the frontcourt. Brooklyn will be without four potential options at power forward in Kevin Durant (Achilles), Taurean Prince (illness), Wilson Chandler (personal) and Nicolas Claxton (shoulder), while the recently signed Michael Beasley will have to serve a five-game suspension before he's eligible to play. All of those missing players leave Kurucs in a good position to handle a starting role moving forward, and head coach Jacque Vaughn confirmed that the 22-year-old worked on the top unit at Sunday's practice, per Greg Logan of Newsday. Kurucs has moved in and out of the rotation throughout his second NBA season, but he acquitted himself well in 46 starts as a rookie in 2018-19, averaging 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 triples and 1.0 assist in 23.0 minutes per game in those contests.