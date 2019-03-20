Kurucs totaled six points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-121 victory over Sacramento.

Kurucs played 33 minutes Tuesday, continuing to roll with the starting five despite inconsistent production. He had only six points but at least delivered a combined four steals and blocks to salvage his line. Kurucs has failed to top eight points in four consecutive games but does have six steals and seven blocks in that period. The Nets have only one more game this week and so Kurucs can be dropped in most formats.