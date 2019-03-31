Kurucs (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Kurucs was forced to exit Saturday's game with a right knee contusion and it seems as though the knee is still bothering him. If Kurucs is unable to play Monday, DeMarre Carroll and Treveon Graham should see increased roles. More information should come out following the team's morning activities on Monday.